RT-RK Announces Enhanced mARTini: Focus on Legacy IVI SoCs and Android 14

RT-RK

03 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

Expanding the Pre-Integrated Platform Portfolio with NVIDIA Parker and Xavier, and NXP i.MX Series

NOVI SAD, Serbia, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RT-RK, a leading embedded software development house, announces a significant upgrade to its container solution, mARTini. Front runner among Android container solutions, mARTini delivers unparalleled environment for Android applications within Linux-based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.

The upgrade introduces expanded support for Legacy IVI SoCs, encompassing NVIDIA's automotive-grade products Parker and Xavier, along with the NXP i.MX series. mARTini's versatility now spans seamlessly across a diverse array of hardware configurations, guaranteeing peak performance on legacy systems. This comprehensive coverage of new platforms not only broadens the technological landscape but also empowers OEMs to seamlessly continue harnessing their in-production IVI systems with the advantages of Android, extending the benefits throughout the entire lifespan of the current IVI generation.

A commitment to staying at the forefront of Android technology is evident with the upgrade of the mARTini container on Android 12 coupled with continuous efforts towards optimizing its performance on Android 14. With its focus on virtualization, Android 14 is poised to revolutionize the alignment between hardware configurations and container-based virtual solutions. Rigorous testing, including the successful execution of the Android Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) underscores the robustness of the upgrade.

Krsto Lazic, Head of Marketing and Sales at RT-RK, expressed the company's dedication to advancing the mARTini solution, emphasizing a strategic focus on legacy IVI SoCs: "At RT-RK, we are committed to providing regular upgrades and updates for mARTini. It is our strategic decision to support OEMs as they navigate the shift towards Android. Our dedication ensures that they receive immediate support, enabling them to leverage the latest advancements and stay at the forefront of the expanding Android landscape."

For a demonstration and further inquiries regarding our latest advancements with mARTini, contact the RT-RK team at [email protected] , and meet them at the Venetian Tower during CES 2024.

About RT-RK

RT-RK is a premium embedded software development house in Southeast Europe, with a focus on consumer electronics and infotainment systems. The company was founded in 1991, and currently employs 500+ engineers. RT-RK has a background in being a near shore development center of silicon vendor, networking, automotive, and consumer electronics companies. https://www.rt-rk.com/

