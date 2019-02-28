"RT2," New Rotation Technology That Will Change Future of Power Generation, Receives Japanese Patent

FUKUOKA, Japan, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAMROCK TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd. has developed a technology capable of turning power-generating turbines without using fuel (oil or nuclear energy) and obtained a Japanese patent for the innovation. The Fukuoka-based company is now aiming to obtain patents from all countries around the world for RAMROCK TURBINE ROTATION TECHNOLOGY, "RT2," and put it into commercial use.

"RT2" rotates "only by magnetic force" without needing supply of energy from outside. This technology may be applied to generators for home use that will continue generating power without using fuel as well as generators that can be mounted on electric vehicles.

The technology will help drastically cut electricity bills, be embedded in home appliances and power dream electric cars that leave no room for worries about dead batteries or charging time. It is expected to drive up replacement demand for new cars and new home appliances around the world.

RAMROCK TECHNOLOGY is seeking corporate partners to work together in businesses.

In solar or wind power generation, time zones and environmental factors force it to be interrupted at certain times. Thermal power generation is fraught with such issues as global warming and depletion of petroleum resources while nuclear power generation remains controversial.

"RT2" can be applied to generate power "safely -- and stably -- without using oil or nuclear energy" while preventing global warming.

Please refer to the company's website for explanations on the theory of how "RT2" rotates.

About RAMROCK TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.

The company has been engaged in research and development in the areas of image recognition technology and rotation technology for power generation.

Official website: http://www.ramrock-technology.jp/

