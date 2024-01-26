RTA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BLUE RIDGE FIBER, LLC

HOUSTON and MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) is announcing the continued expansion in the Midland-Odessa, Texas area with its recent acquisition of Blue Ridge Fiber, LLC.

RTA continues to grow its gigFAST NETWORK® across America's rural communities. RTA will immediately begin enhancing the infrastructure and will bring gigabit fiber services to the communities in and around the Greenwood neighborhoods.

Randall Schwartz, RTA's CEO added, "Although RTA has been serving the area for years, RTA's recent acquisition of Blue Ridge Fiber helps accelerate our Fiber To The Home (FTTH) strategy in the local area to provide affordable and reliable gigFAST INTERNET®."

Call our local Midland-Odessa office at +1 432-563-4330 to learn more about gigFAST INTERNET® offerings for your area.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK® is comprised of over 13,000+ fiber route miles and state-of-the-art Fixed Wireless Access provides affordable gigFAST INTERNET® to rural America; enabling residents to connect online for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc.