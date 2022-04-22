RTA Furniture Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 2.69% | Rapid Growth in Urbanization to boost market growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Home



Office

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The home segment's RTA furniture market share will expand significantly in the United States. In the home, RTA furniture can be found in living rooms, bedrooms, and other spaces. Aside from essential furniture, this type of furniture also includes decorative items. In addition, new styles and designs that take up the least amount of space while providing optimum comfort are in high demand.

Due to the creation of numerous startups, the country is also seeing a surge in the number of home offices. As a result, these factors are contributing to an increase in the use of RTA furniture in the house.

RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our RTA furniture market in the US report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the focus on sustainable operations and offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the RTA furniture market in the US growth during the next few years.

RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Ashcomm LLC

AWA Cabinets and Countertops

BESTAR Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Euro Style Inc.

Flexa4Dreams AS

Home Reserve LLC

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Sauder Woodworking Co.

Simplicity Sofas Inc.

South Shore Industries Ltd.

Tvilum AS

Walmart Inc.

RTA Furniture Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the RTA furniture market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the RTA furniture market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the RTA furniture market in the us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the RTA furniture market in the US vendors

RTA Furniture Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.85 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, AWA Cabinets and Countertops, BESTAR Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexa4Dreams AS, Home Reserve LLC, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd., Nova LifeStyle Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Simplicity Sofas Inc., South Shore Industries Ltd., Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

