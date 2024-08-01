RTA LEVERAGES CBRS TO BRING gigFAST INTERNET to SHERIDAN, TX

HOUSTON and SHERIDAN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) has upgraded Sheridan, TX utilizing Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and Tarana's G1 next generation fixed-wireless access (ngFWA) technology. To celebrate the success and inform the Sheridan community about RTA's gigFAST NETWORK® and the value of high-speed internet, RTA recently hosted a FREE BBQ event at the Library / Community Center. In fact, the library is utilizing RTA's gigFAST® service and taking advantage of the much-needed network upgrade. Fire Chief, Jason Pausewang was incredibly thankful and excited that his entire town is now able to have internet speeds greatly exceeding the government standards.

Donald Workman, COO of RTA, commented, "This is a community which RTA has served for many years and we are very happy to bring the latest gigFAST INTERNET® connectivity solutions to Sheridan. We love bringing communities together and educating residents on the value and use of the internet".

RTA was able to leverage available spectrum utilizing CBRS, offering Sheridan residents the capability to reliably engage in e-learning, e-work, and telehealth thanks to the improvement. In many cases prior to this upgrade, residents were happy to see 25/3Mbps. RTA's locally based technical teams installed and tested the Tarana technology. These same teams provide much of the local support and already receiving many 5-star Google reviews from the community.

Keith Gross, RTA's VP of Operations stated, "The reliability and speeds are impressive, consistently greater than 450/150 Mbps."

RTA is doubling down on its mission to bring affordable, reliable, high-speed connectivity to America's rural areas with the goal of leaving no community unconnected. Since its inception, RTA believes that when communities can access high quality internet, there is a positively profound impact on the community's prosperity, health, and well-being.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK® is comprised of over 15,000+ fiber route miles and state-of-the-art Next Generation Fixed Wireless Access provides affordable gigFAST INTERNET® to rural America; enabling residents to connect online for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

