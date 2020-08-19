RTA Outdoor Living Releases Article that Serves as the Definitive Guide for Homeowners Considering an L Shaped Outdoor Kitchen

Outdoor kitchen projects are usually time consuming and intensive in the design process. Most current options can take anywhere from 3 weeks to a few months from start to finish. This often means homeowners end up missing an entire barbecue season by the time their outdoor kitchen is ready. Not to mention the uncertainty of the whole process - not knowing if appliances will fit, quality issues, etc.

RTA Outdoor Living seeks to simplify the process of building an outdoor kitchen, making the project accessible to all homeowners. RTA outdoor kitchens are ready-to-assemble, meaning the panels and countertops come shipped to the consumer completely finished. These kitchens also come with top-quality appliances from Coyote Outdoor Living. These outdoor kitchens require only a power drill and a helping hand to assemble, which can accomplished in a single afternoon. An L Shaped outdoor kitchen project can be completed in a fraction of the time compared to competitors' methods.

According to research from Freedonia Group, "US demand for outdoor kitchen equipment is projected to increase 6.2% per year to $735 million in 2022." As technology for building outdoor kitchens improves, the market is no longer restricted to those seeking high-end installations. This creates massive potential for growth in this market in the coming years.

"We are proud to release an article that will act as the definitive guide for homeowners looking to install an L Shaped outdoor kitchen," said Alex Desmarais, Marketing Director of RTA Outdoor Living.

In reference to her outdoor Kitchen, Farah Merhi of Inspire Me! Home Decor said, "Just like our indoor kitchen, our outdoor kitchen had to be functional for us as a family as well as when we're entertaining." Choosing an L Shaped layout gave Farah the ability to use her outdoor kitchen for this dual purpose.

For those looking to get started on their L Shaped outdoor kitchen, you can read the definitive guide here: https://rtaoutdoorliving.com/l-shaped-outdoor-kitchen-perks-with-farah-merhi-of-inspire-me-home-decor/

