RTA REVEALS LAUNCH PLANS OF gigFAST INTERNET® IN SMITHVILLE AND NEARBY AREAS

HOUSTON and SMITHVILLE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) finalized the acquisition of local Internet Provider SCT Broadband. RTA will begin upgrading its services with RTA's gigFAST® INTERNET, VOICE, and streaming TV services in Smithville, Flatonia, LaGrange, Schulenburg, Bastrop, and the surrounding areas.

RTA's mission is to bring gigFAST INTERNET® to underserved rural communities across America. Co-founded by Texas native Jim Edwards and US Air Force veteran Don Workman both with deep roots in rural America and the telecom industry, began RTA with a mission to connect rural areas with affordable and reliable internet service options.

For RTA's CEO, Jim Edwards, growing up on a farm in East Texas and now living in Houston, he recognized the Digital Divide between rural and urban America and the impacts in rural communities.

For Don, RTA Chairman and COO, his "aha!" moment occurred while visiting a small town in Kentucky and seeing school children go to McDonalds to access Wi-Fi to complete their homework assignments. Knowing the Internet is critical for education, work, and entertainment, Don partnered with Jim to form RTA.

In the past, government funding and subsidies for broadband did not always filter down to the smaller towns. RTA began its journey by bringing gigFAST INTERNET® to underserved Bolivar near Galveston, then to areas outside of Austin, and now reaches Midland and Odessa. In fact, RTA now operates more than 13,000 Fiber route miles and customers in 22 states across America with its gigFAST NETWORK®.

Smithville-based SCT Broadband is one of the most recent WISPs to join RTA's growing family. The Smithville team is very excited about the ability to bring affordable gigFAST INTERNET® and services to their local communities. RTA has named Christine Hodges to be the Business Manager and to help lead RTA's efforts in Smithville and the South-Central areas of Texas. Please visit {https://www.rtatel.com}www.rtatel.com or call RTA's Smithville office at 1 512-360-4273 to sign-up today for RTA's gigFAST INTERNET, VOICE, and TV. RTA looks forward to earning your trust and being your local Internet provider of choice.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc.

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™ provides affordable gigFAST® INTERNET, VOICE, and TV to rural America; enabling businesses and residents gigFAST INTERNET® for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine, and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

