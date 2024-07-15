RTA WHOLESALE EXPANDS TO MIAMI

HOUSTON and MIAMI, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull out the beach chair and sunscreen, Rural Telecommunications of America (RTA) is expanding again by opening another Data Center located in the Equinix M1 facility in Miami, Florida. By moving co-location facilities closer to its Direct Internet Access (DIA) Wholesale customers, RTA's gigFAST NETWORK® provides internet speeds up to 100Gbps, extremely low latency, immediate security resolutions (free DDOS protection), and network redundancy.

Donald Workman, RTA's COO, stated, "With Internet Service Providers in the Southeast U.S. now joining RTA's gigFAST NETWORK®, it was imperative that we open a co-location facility in Miami to facilitate this rapid growth."

RTA now has 16 co-location data center facilities across the U.S. Each of these data centers has redundant paths, power, and meet or exceed U.S. security standards.

Frank Befera, RTA's VP of Sales, said, "The need for speed is greater than ever; we are now seeing a trend of customers requesting 100 gig services. In fact, we are offering 100G pricing for what many are paying for 10G."

ABOUT RTA WHOLESALE

RTA's wholesale group provides enterprises and rural internet providers Transport and Direct Internet Access (DIA) for their networks, towers, offices, and co-location facilities. RTA's gigFAST NETWORK® is comprised of more than 15,000 fiber route miles across the U.S. and rapidly expanding. Contact RTA's Wholesale Group today at 844-RTA-4USA (844-782-4872) to learn more.

