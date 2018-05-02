RTB House Bids on Innovation, Opening AI Marketing Lab

After successfully deploying deep learning algorithms throughout 100 percent of its campaigns, RTB House once again challenges itself and the advertising industry with its creation of the AI Marketing Lab – an internal unit that will conduct research and development across a broad marketing area. Separate from the main R&D department, the new division will focus on creating an environment for inventing and developing new martech solutions.

"We've been highly focused on improving our primary personalized-retargeting system. In 2017, we achieved one of our biggest goals – introducing deep learning technology into 100 percent of the crucial elements of our predicting mechanism. This was a huge breakthrough not only for us, but for the digital marketing industry as a whole. We're now looking to the future, to expand our knowledge, technology, and resources to new areas in order to develop another game-changing solution. One of the most promising areas is improving effectiveness of acquiring new traffic by advertisers," said Robert Dyczkowski, CEO of RTB House, who will lead the initial stage of the project.

The first-year budget for the AI Marketing Lab is planned at USD $5M.

RTB House is listed among the top 10 fastest growing companies from technology sector in Europe according to the Financial Times' recent FT1000 list, and it's one of the few companies in the world that has managed to develop and implement its own technology for purchasing advertisements in the real-time bidding model, a solution in which buyers participate in real-time advertising space auctions. The company operates worldwide and runs campaigns for global brands in nearly 70 markets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

