RTC debuts on-demand rideshare service on Las Vegas Strip with no surge pricing… ever!

The service area covers the Las Vegas Strip between McCarran International Airport and Sahara Avenue, including the Las Vegas Convention Center with plans to expand to downtown Las Vegas and south to the M Resort in the near future. Pickups and drop-offs are at the nearest RTC fixed route or paratransit stop, most of which are located near property entrances, and the zero level of McCarran International Airport.

"Trip to Strip is designed as an extension of our transit service on the Las Vegas Strip but we do things Vegas-style," said RTC CEO Tina Quigley. "We know travel preferences are changing, and our tourists are looking for new mobility options. Trip to Strip is an affordable and dynamic response to evolving consumer needs, offering a transportation service unlike anything else."

Trip to Strip vehicles are equipped with complimentary WiFi, USB ports for charging and ample space for luggage. Rides start at $6 and are determined on the distance and number of passengers in the booking party.

"RTC's Trip to Strip will offer our convention attendees a convenient and affordable new way to get to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center," said Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Transportation is vital to our visitors and Trip to Strip is another on-demand option for our attendees who often travel together in groups."

New Trip to Strip users can receive 15-percent off their first ride using promo code " FIRSTRIDE ."

The Trip to Strip app is available free in the Apple and Google Play store and is integrated with the popular "Transit" app used in more than 125 metropolitan areas worldwide. The Transit app powers the transit planning element of the rideRTC mobile ticketing app in Southern Nevada.

The RTC partnered with Keolis, one of its transit system operators, and Via to provide the service and app. The service includes vehicles compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For more information on Trip to Strip and to download the app, visit triptostriplv.com

About the RTC

The RTC is the transit authority, transportation planning organization, regional traffic management agency and administrator of Southern Nevada Strong, the regional planning effort for the Las Vegas valley. The RTC's vision is to provide a safe, convenient and effective regional transportation system that enhances mobility and air quality for citizens and visitors. The RTC encourages residents and visitors to use a variety of transportation choices to help reduce traffic congestion, clean the air and improve the quality of life in Southern Nevada. For more information about the RTC and its major initiatives or to download its transit app rideRTC, visit rtcsnv.com.

