RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to grow by USD 8,028.52 million from 2022 to 2027; Accolade Wines Australia Ltd. and Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV are some of the key vendors in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RTD alcoholic beverages market size is set to grow by USD 8,028.52 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.81%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates . With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for RTD pre-mixes, rise in mergers and acquisitions, and increase in marketing and promotional activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Packaging

Bottles



Cans



Others

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The bottles segment holds the major market share in the global market for RTD alcoholic beverages. Bottles have a number of advantages in terms of use, durability, and aesthetics, which have contributed to their dominance in the packaging type segment of the market under consideration. The market situation for bottles in the worldwide RTD alcoholic beverage market has been favorable due to the increase in demand for premium and craft RTD alcoholic beverages packed in bottles. This trend is being driven by consumers' demand for aesthetically pleasing packaging and the convenience of drinking RTD alcoholic beverages from bottles. Bottles are also seen to be more environmentally friendly than other packaging materials like cans or plastic containers because they are recyclable.

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the rtd alcoholic beverages market in l4 industry include Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Halewood International South Africa Pty Ltd., Heaven Hill Sales Co., Heineken NV, Manchester Drinks Ltd., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SHS Drinks, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and United Brands LLC.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rtd alcoholic beverages market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendors Offering

Accolade Wines Australia Ltd.: The company offers RTD alcoholic beverages such as Prosecco Spritz, Rose Spritz, Prosecco Spritz with orange bitters, and Cuvee Spritz under the brand Yarra Burn .

The company offers RTD alcoholic beverages such as Prosecco Spritz, Rose Spritz, Prosecco Spritz with orange bitters, and Cuvee Spritz under the brand . Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV: The company offers RTD alcoholic beverages such as Aguila, Becks, Brahma, and Budweiser.

The company offers RTD alcoholic beverages such as Aguila, Becks, Brahma, and Budweiser. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.: The company offers the development of RTD alcoholic beverages to propose new flavours and meet the ever-diversifying tastes of consumers.

The report also covers the following areas:

The RTD alcoholic beverages market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for rtd pre-mixes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, supply chain disruptions will hamper market growth.

Market Dynamics

MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of craft and artisanal beverages: Growing consumer demand for unique and high-quality beverages with unique flavors and ingredients such as herbs, fruits, and spices is reflected in the growing popularity of craft and handcrafted spirits. These items are often sold as premium substitutes for mass-produced drinks. They are often made in small batches using quality or locally sourced ingredients such as artisanal spirits, organic produce, unique herbs and specialty spices. The desire for reliability and the connection to the origin and production process of the product is the driving force behind the trend. As manufacturers experiment with different ingredients and production methods to produce unique products that stand out in an increasingly competitive market, the trend has also led to the proliferation of fresh and inventive flavor combinations.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing demand for RTD pre-mixes: Demand for RTD premixes is increasing primarily due to product-related convenience factors. Forbes reports that sales of RTD premixed cocktails/spirits increased from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.6 billion in 2021, leading to increased revenue for suppliers. This demand comes primarily from consumers who lead busy lifestyles and are under pressure due to busy schedules. RTD premixes are also low in calories and alcohol, making them a viable and healthier option, especially for health-conscious consumers. The introduction of new variations, flavors and packaging formats will also help increase the trend of evolving his RTD premix options during the forecast period.

MARKET CHALLENGES

Supply chain disruptions: Supply chain disruptions are one of the biggest challenges for RTD alcoholic beverages manufacturers worldwide. The cost of manufacturing and overall profitability of the industry can be affected by variations in raw material prices, transportation costs, and ingredient availability. For example, sudden increases in raw material prices or transportation costs can reduce profit margins and make it difficult for manufacturers to sustain profitable sales or competitive prices. Delays or temporary halts in the production of RTD alcoholic beverages can be caused by delays in availability of components, including shortages or delays in delivery of critical components. These difficulties can make it more challenging for manufacturers to meet consumer demand, keep a stable market supply, and effectively manage manufacturing and distribution processes, which could lead to decreased sales and market share going forward.

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist RTD alcoholic beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the RTD alcoholic beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rtd alcoholic beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rtd alcoholic beverages market vendors

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,028.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev

SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd.,

Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Carlsberg

Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc,

Halewood International South Africa Pty Ltd., Heaven

Hill Sales Co., Heineken NV, Manchester Drinks Ltd.,

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.,

MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Molson Coors

Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SHS Drinks, The

Boston Beer Co. Inc., and United Brands LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis f

or forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized

