RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market size to grow by USD 8,028.52 million from 2022 to 2027 | Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, and more to lead growth opportunities - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the RTD alcoholic beverages market estimate registers an incremental growth of USD 8,028.52 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing demand for RTD pre-mixes is the major factor notably driving the growth of the global ready to drink alcoholic beverages market. According to Forbes reports, the sales of cocktail/spirit-based RTDs increased from USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 1.6 billion in 2021, boosting supplier revenue. Also, the lower-calorie and alcohol content in RTD pre-mixes makes them a convenient and healthier option, particularly among health-conscious customers. However, introducing new variants, flavours, and packaging formats will also help increase the inclination toward evolving RTD pre-mixes options during the forecast period. During winter, dark spirits-based RTD pre-mixes witness a higher demand. Light spirit-based RTD pre-mixes have liqueur, light rum, vodka, and gin as the base. The demand for RTD pre-mixes is higher during the summer season. New innovation in terms of packaging, flavour, and ingredients is expected to drive the growth of this market segment. Therefore, the market in focus is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Halewood International South Africa Pty Ltd., Heaven Hill Sales Co., Heineken NV, Manchester Drinks Ltd., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SHS Drinks, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and United Brands LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Accolade Wines Australia Ltd. - The company offers RTD alcoholic beverages such as Prosecco Spritz, Rose Spritz, Prosecco Spritz with orange bitters, and Cuvee Spritz under the brand Yarra Burn .

Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers RTD alcoholic beverages such as Aguila, Becks, Brahma, and Budweiser.

The company offers RTD alcoholic beverages such as Aguila, Becks, Brahma, and Budweiser. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers the development of RTD alcoholic beverages to propose new flavours and meet the ever-diversifying tastes of consumers.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The growing popularity of craft and artisanal beverages is the emerging trend in the global ready to drink alcoholic beverages market growth. Increasing customer demand for distinctive, high-quality beverage options with distinctive flavours and ingredients such as botanicals, herbs, fruits, and spices is reflected in a growing preference for artisan-crafted RTD alcoholic beverages. Moreover, they are often produced in small batches using high-quality or locally sourced ingredients such as artisanal spirits, organic produce, unique botanicals, and speciality spices. Luring customers looking for a more upscale drinking experience, craft and artisanal RTD alcoholic beverages are frequently marketed as a higher-end option with a premium price point. As producers experiment with different components and production procedures to produce distinctive products that distinguish themselves in a market that is becoming increasingly competitive. The trend has also resulted in the accumulation of fresh and inventive flavour varieties. Consumer demand for craft and artisanal beverages is anticipated to increase between 2023 to 2027, driven by the premiumization trend and consumers' growing desire for distinctive and high-quality goods. Thus, this trend is anticipated to boost the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The major challenge to the growth of the global ready to drink alcoholic beverages market is supply chain disruptions. Volatility in raw material prices, transportation costs, and raw material availability can affect manufacturing costs and overall sector profitability. For instance, sharply increasing raw material and transportation costs can lower profit margins and make it hard for manufacturers to maintain profitable sales and competitive prices. Moreover, delays or even temporary halts in producing alcoholic beverages that are RTD can result from delays in the availability of components, such as shortages in the delivery of essential components. such hardships might make it more challenging for manufacturers to meet consumer demand, maintain a stable market supply, and manage their manufacturing and distribution processes efficiently, potentially directing to lower sales and market share. Subsequently, such factors can hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented as below:

Packaging

Bottles



Cans



Others

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the bottles segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the global RTD alcoholic beverages market, bottles are a preferred choice for packaging. Bottles have several advantages in terms of usefulness, toughness, and aesthetics, which have helped them dominate the packaging type segment in the market in focus. With the growing demand for premium and craft RTD alcoholic beverages packaged in bottles, the market scenario for bottles in the global RTD alcoholic beverage market has been favourable. Customers' interest in visually appealing packaging that the ease of consuming RTD alcoholic beverages through bottles product is driving this trend. Further, as bottles are recyclable, they are considered more environmentally friendly than other packaging materials, including cans or plastic containers. Therfore, such factors will boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist RTD alcoholic beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the RTD alcoholic beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market, vendors

Related Reports:

The alcohol beverages market in US is expected to increase by USD 37.14 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62%. This report extensively covers the alcohol beverages market in the US segmentation by product (beer, wine, and spirits) and distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade). One of the key factors driving the alcohol beverages market growth in the US is the new product launches.

The alcoholic beverages market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 440.18 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (beer, spirits, and wine), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America). It also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. The growth of the alcoholic beverages market is being driven by the increasing popularity of craft drinks.

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,028.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Halewood International South Africa Pty Ltd., Heaven Hill Sales Co., Heineken NV, Manchester Drinks Ltd., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SHS Drinks, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and United Brands LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

