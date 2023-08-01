RTG Academy Founder Ryan Thompson -- Goalkeeper Coach for Team USA

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTG Academy founder and director of coaching Ryan Thompson, has been serving as Goalkeeping Coach for the USMNT as they advance through the Gold Cup tournament. RTG Academy, a premier goalkeeper academy with training camps in Austin, Texas, and Tampa, Florida, is renowned for its commitment to excellence in player development. Thompson founded the academy after over 16 years of professional and international goalkeeping experience, including playing on the Jamaican National Team.

In this new role, Thompson mentored goalkeeper Matthew Turner as the USMNT advanced all the way to the Gold Cup semi-finals. "Ryan's helped me a ton getting ready for this game," commented Turner, referring to the match against Canada in the Gold Cup tournament. "It's been great to get to know him and get a new perspective. He definitely helped me get ready for this game and what it was going to take emotionally. He was the one who told me who he thought was going to take the penalty and where he was going to go. It was a big moment for him, a big moment for me, and I'm excited to continue to work with him."

Ryan Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to this prestigious role. As a former professional goalkeeper and highly respected figure in the soccer community, Ryan Thompson has dedicated his career to the development of young talents and the advancement of the sport. His appointment as the Goalkeeping Coach for the USMNT is a testament to his expertise and the impact he has made on and off the field.

Under Ryan Thompson's guidance, RTG Academy has gained a reputation for producing exceptional goalkeepers who demonstrate outstanding skills and dedication to their craft. His coaching philosophy prioritizes a holistic approach that encompasses technical training, tactical understanding, and mental fortitude. This approach has contributed to the success of numerous aspiring goalkeepers who have flourished under Ryan Thompson's mentorship.

Thompson works to inspire and cultivate young goalkeepers through RTG Academy's training programs in Austin and Tampa. With a focus on technique, mental preparedness, and fun, these camps are available for kids and teens who want to expand not only their technical goalkeeping skills but also their understanding and joy of the game. In addition to RTG academy, Thompson's coaching experience also includes serving as the first assistant and goalkeeper director at Austin Bold FC, as well as the head goalkeeper coach at Lonestar Soccer Club. The appointment as Goalkeeping Coach for the USMNT serves as a recognition of Ryan Thompson's remarkable achievements and commitment to fostering excellence in soccer.

The entire RTG Academy community congratulates Ryan Thompson on this remarkable achievement and wishes him the best in his new role. The appointment not only signifies Ryan Thompson's accomplishments but also reaffirms the academy's commitment to nurturing world-class talent and contributing to the advancement of soccer and goalkeeping in the United States.

About RTG Academy:

RTG Academy is a leading goalkeeper training academy with camps in Tampa and Austin dedicated to providing top-tier training and development programs for young soccer players. Known for its commitment to excellence, RTG Academy aims to inspire, educate, and elevate the next generation of goalkeepers. The academy offers comprehensive programs, expert coaches and trainers, state-of-the-art facilities, and a nurturing environment where players can grow their skills, character, and love for the game. The purpose of RTG Academy is to bring joy and inspiration through the art of goalkeeping. Camps are available in the spring, summer, and winter, and players can register via the RTG academy website: rtgacademy.com.

Contact Information
Name:  Ryan Thompson           
Email:  [email protected]
Phone Number: (408) 643-4438

SOURCE RTG Academy

