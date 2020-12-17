RTG Consulting Group Announces New Win with The Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (MOCAUP)

Yan Weixin, the Curator of MOCAUP said, "As an industry pioneer, MOCAUP has first employed a brand new operation model in 2019 to organize art events and also urban cultural activities. Up until now, it has developed a great advantage in independent activity-planning and developing crossover among different industries. We believe MOCAUP deserves to be entitled as the new "Global Iconic Art Space". Meanwhile, MOCAUP is also aiming to inspire audience with art forms, deliver spirit through culture, encourage people's innovative thinking and ultimately, promote the development of urban culture." He also said, "Through public bidding, we have identified an excellent partner in RTG Consulting Group. We believe the RTG Group of services will be instrumental in bringing the MOCAUP brand to another level both domestically and abroad."

Angelito Tan, Founding Partner and CEO RTG Group Asia, the parent company of RTG Consulting Group, said, "We are excited to be a part of the dynamic growth taking place in Shenzhen as the city is set to be a major hub for Greater China. We recognize the importance of the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (MOCAUP) role in bringing quality content to Chinese patrons, as well as a demonstration of China's emerging role as a global leader in arts & culture. We are honored to have been chosen as a strategic partner."

About MOCAUP

The Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (MOCAUP) is a new culture and art landmark of Shenzhen. As one of the 60 iconic constructive projects in Shenzhen's 12th Five-Year Plan, it is a non-profit organization of "the common good, academia and service".

The venue is located in the center of Futian Cultural District, covering an area of 30,000 square meters, with a total construction area of 90,000 square meters. It is a platform for promoting the communication and interaction between Chinese contemporary art and international contemporary art, a base for conducting contemporary art theory and academic research, and a place for aesthetic education and citizen culture enrichment to the public.

About RTG Consulting Group

RTG Consulting Group is a leading business consultancy specialized in advising senior executives of the world's most well-known brands and public institutions. RTG comprises of three independent divisions:

RTG Intuition (business intelligence)

RTG Solutions (business strategy)

RTG Inspire (marketing communications)

We are headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in Beijing, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Our core philosophy is grounded in 'Pursuing Betterment'. As individuals, as teams, and collectively as a company, we strive to make a positive impact not only for our brands, but for the world around us. This philosophy is supported by our three pillars: Purpose, Passion, and Perseverance.

For more information, please visit www.rtgconsulting.com



RTG Consulting Group is a subsidiary of RTG Group Asia (www.rtggroupasia.com)

