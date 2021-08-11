RTI and InterGlobix Announce Strategic Relationship Focused on the Convergence of Data Centers and Subsea Cables

As part of this agreement, InterGlobix will provide strategic business development and advisory support for the growth and expansion of RTI's global network and development of interconnection ecosystems. In addition, InterGlobix will focus on high-growth areas for RTI, including a robust strategy around carrier-neutral data centers which can serve dual-purposes of Colocation and being a Cable Landing Station (CLS).

"At RTI, we value partnerships and are constantly looking for the right partners to grow our business globally. InterGlobix is on the forefront of Internet infrastructure, leading the convergence of data centers, subsea and terrestrial fiber. We look forward to our partnership with InterGlobix and working together in various high-growth strategic areas globally," said Russ Matulich, RTI's Founder and CEO.

"With a subsea network spanning 38,110 kilometers and connecting three continents together, RTI owns and operates one of the most robust and well-connected subsea networks in the world with a strong position in the AsiaPac region. We are honored to partner with RTI and look forward to contributing toward their next phase of growth both geographically and in product offerings," said Vinay Nagpal, President of InterGlobix and Executive Director of the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC).

About RTI

RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd. is a leading independent undersea cable owner providing large-scale network solutions across a wide variety of industries including cloud companies, network operators, regional carriers, global enterprises, content providers and institutions for higher learning. RTI is headquartered in the city-state of Singapore. For more information, visit www.rticable.com .

ABOUT INTERGLOBIX LLC

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting and advisory company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for datacenter and the connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, the industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on Datacenters, Connectivity, Luxury and Lifestyle. Visit InterGlobix at: www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com

