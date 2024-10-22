RTI Health Solutions and Global Pricing Innovations announce strategic collaboration to provide integrated solutions for drug developers

New collaboration agreement seeks to drive innovation and efficiencies

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI Health Solutions (RTIHS), a business unit of RTI International, and Global Pricing Innovations (GPI) are delighted to announce a strategic collaboration to provide clients with enhanced decision-making and support.

RTIHS brings strong expertise in value strategy and communication, economic modeling, HTA submissions, and real-world evidence generation. GPI offers advanced pricing strategies, data integration, and market access optimization capabilities integrated with comprehensive pricing, approval, and asset data. Collectively, this gives clients access to unparalleled end-to-end integrated solutions across the entire drug development life cycle.

"We are committed to helping bring safer and more effective medicines to people across the globe," said Chris Simmons, senior vice president of RTI Health Solutions. "We're excited about teaming up with GPI to provide our pharmaceutical clients with comprehensive solutions. Our collaboration is a natural fit that will ultimately help deliver novel treatments to patients."

This new collaboration will enable RTIHS and GPI to effectively drive innovation and efficiently support new products to enable client success and sustainability.

"Helping our clients embrace market challenges and execute effective drug commercialization strategies is our priority. Our collaboration brings these capabilities together as a complete solution, enabling us to continue creating value for our clients," said Wayne Speechly, Chief Executive Officer of GPI.

Examples of enhanced solutions for clients include:

Seamless data integration from clinical to post launch : Enabling robust insights and optimized strategies from early development stages through to market access and postlaunch activities.

: Enabling robust insights and optimized strategies from early development stages through to market access and postlaunch activities. Enhanced data and analytics : Leveraging advanced data platforms and analytical frameworks for rapid, data-informed decision-making.

: Leveraging advanced data platforms and analytical frameworks for rapid, data-informed decision-making. Strategic market access and pricing : Improved quality and speed of decision-making and execution with comprehensive pricing strategies, market access excellence, and commercial success planning, tailored specifically to each client's needs.

: Improved quality and speed of decision-making and execution with comprehensive pricing strategies, market access excellence, and commercial success planning, tailored specifically to each client's needs. Regulatory and reimbursement expertise: Effectively navigate complex regulatory landscapes with expert guidance and support for HTA submissions and reimbursement strategies.

This collaboration adds to RTI's development portfolio spanning domains including clinical research technology, precision medicine, healthcare analytics, patient engagement solutions, population health and diagnostic testing.

About RTI Health Solutions

RTI International is an independent nonprofit research institute dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition. With a worldwide staff of nearly 6,000 people, RTI offers research expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering, and international development.

As a business unit of RTI International, RTI Health Solutions (RTI-HS) provides consulting and research expertise to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, and medical device companies. Located across the US and Europe, our staff have led projects in approximately 80 countries. Our solutions include:

Value, Access, and HEOR

Patient-Centered Research

Real-World Evidence

Regulatory and Safety

Strategic Consulting

Medical Strategy and Communications

https://www.rtihs.org/

About Global Pricing Innovations

GPI is a price and market access insights company, providing data-driven solutions to enable quality decision-making in the pharma industry. GPI is a trusted partner, leveraging technology to develop fast, agile, evidence-based alternatives to traditional market access and pricing strategy research.

Combined with an in-house pricing and market access consulting team, GPI are ideally placed to support:

Competitive Landscaping and Business Intelligence

Market Access and Pricing Strategy

Value-Based Price Forecasting

Payer Behavior Insight

https://globalpricing.com/

Media Contact:

Kerry Branon

919 541 7300

[email protected]

SOURCE RTI International