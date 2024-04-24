RTI International and Nested Knowledge Announce Collaboration to Enhance Life Science and Healthcare Research

Strategic collaboration follows RTI's equity investment in the technology start-up

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, and Nested Knowledge, a platform for AI-driven evidence synthesis, systematic literature review and meta-analysis, formally announce a strategic collaboration between the two organizations.

The Collaboration Agreement will provide clients with the opportunity to use advanced tech-enabled research services by leveraging the capabilities of the RTI Health Solutions (RTI-HS) business unit and Gen-AI tools for systematic literature reviews. RTI will also make an equity investment in Nested Knowledge.

"We're thrilled to partner with Nested Knowledge," said Senior Vice President Chris Simmons, head of RTI Health Solutions. "Their tools enhance scientific standards in life science and healthcare research and have already allowed our team to conduct rapid systematic literature reviews and to generate evidence-based insights for our clients."

Nested Knowledge provides a platform designed for creating and presenting living evidence libraries from published medical literature. Nested Knowledge is also a leading provider of AI-backed systematic and targeted literature reviews. RTI-HS has been working with Nested Knowledge's new Gen-AI tools for its complex data extraction and design needs for literature reviews. Under the Collaboration Agreement, clients have the opportunity to benefit from enhanced analytical and technical capabilities focused on specific clinical inquiries or outcomes.

"We see RTI as a perfect partner for both using and expanding our platform's capabilities," said Kevin Kallmes, CEO and founder of Nested Knowledge. "We have been impressed with their rapid adoption and successful completion of reviews using our tools, specifically novel 'living' systematic review outputs. The combination of investment, collaborative research and co-commercialization should not only advance the field of evidence synthesis but also provide concrete, transparent, and actionable direction and demonstration of responsible use of Gen-AI."

RTI is committed to using Gen-AI in an ethical, safe and transparent way. The institute's investment in Nested Knowledge adds to its investment portfolio spanning domains including clinical research technology, precision medicine, healthcare analytics, patient engagement solutions, population health and diagnostic testing.



About RTI Health Solutions

RTI Health Solutions is a business unit of RTI International that provides global biopharmaceutical companies research and consulting services in health economics, patient-centered outcomes research, market access and pharmacoepidemiology. Steeped in a tradition of rigor and process, Health Solutions maintains a legacy of setting scientific standards within the industry and employs the right approaches and proven research practices to analyze evidence and draw meaningful insights. RTI's uncompromisingly ethical and objective researchers ensure that results will hold up to scrutiny and reveal the benefits, risks, value and potential of client products. For more information visit www.rtihs.org.

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach — one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

About Nested Knowledge

Nested Knowledge is an AI-powered living evidence platform that enables the extraction, analysis and visualization of published clinical literature to facilitate the creation of interactive, web-based systematic literature reviews, meta-analyses and evidence libraries. By prioritizing updateability, traceability and visual interactivity, Nested Knowledge revolutionizes evidence synthesis processes, offering a dynamic approach to evidence generation. For more information, visit about.nested-knowledge.com or reach out to [email protected].

