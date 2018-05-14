RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink

"Advancements in data collection technology will enable clinical trial sponsors to improve protocol execution and ultimately shorten the clinical trial lifecycle" said E. Wayne Holden, PhD, president and CEO of RTI International. "Clinical Ink's technology aimed at providing real-time access to high-quality study data is complementary to RTI's scientific leadership in the areas of patient reported outcomes and large-scale data collection used in a variety of research studies. Advancing new clinical trial technology is well aligned with RTI's mission to improve the human condition by turning knowledge into practice."

Since 2007, Clinical Ink has focused on being the pioneering provider of eSource and patient engagement technologies for clinical trials. Its SureSource Platform is used in data capture, ePRO, eCOA and remote monitoring. Founded in Winston-Salem, NC, Clinical Ink is committed to reducing the cost and complexity for clinical research for sites, sponsors and patients.

"We are excited to be a co-investment partner with NovaQuest and extend our healthcare and life sciences expertise to Clinical Ink," said Matt Jenkins, vice president and head of corporate development at RTI. "This deal fits well with our philosophy of investing alongside strong management teams and investment partners in high growth markets with a connection to our core research work and mission."

"RTI's global reach, scale, and depth of scientific expertise is wonderful to have as a co-investor," said Ed Seguine, CEO of Clinical Ink. "Having support from NovaQuest and RTI, who are both deeply experienced in the life sciences and clinical research sectors, is ideal for us as we commence the next stage of growth for Clinical Ink."

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering, and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities, and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

About Clinical Ink

Founded in 2007, Clinical Ink® is transforming clinical development with innovative technologies that make clinical research easier for sites, sponsors and patients. Clinical Ink's SureSource® comprehensive platform directly captures eSource data and documents and improves patient engagement by focusing on the critical moments that matter when executing the protocol. Clinical Ink maintains offices in Winston-Salem, NC, and Philadelphia, PA. Find more at www.clinicalink.com.

About NovaQuest Capital Management, L.L.C.

NovaQuest Capital Management is a leading investor in life sciences and healthcare through its BioPharma and Private Equity strategies. NovaQuest was formed in 2000 with the vision of building an investment platform to provide strategic capital to life sciences and healthcare companies. Today, NovaQuest Capital Management manages over $1.8 billion through its BioPharma and Private Equity strategies. The investment team consists of highly seasoned operational and investment professionals with significant investment experience and deep life science and healthcare expertise. Furthermore, NovaQuest benefits from an extensive network of industry experts and relationships that assist in identifying, analyzing and growing NovaQuest portfolio companies and investments. For more information, please visit www.novaquest.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rti-international-announces-co-investment-with-novaquest-capital-management-in-research-technology-company-clinical-ink-300647733.html

SOURCE RTI International

Related Links

http://www.rti.org

