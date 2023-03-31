RTI International Announces New Center for Thriving Children to Build Strong Foundations for Children Around the World

Center will take a holistic approach to helping children grow, learn and thrive

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RTI International, a nonprofit research institute and leading international development organization, announced the launch of its Center for Thriving Children , which builds upon RTI's extensive experience applying research to practice in the real world.

Thriving children are healthy, well-nourished, and raised in a stable, loving household that provides protection from harm and opportunities for learning through play and responsive relationships in a safe and supportive environment.

"The early years of a child's life set the stage for healthy development and positive long-term outcomes," said Paul Weisenfeld , executive vice president for international development at RTI. "Yet an estimated 250 million children worldwide do not get a healthy start because of poor nutrition, lack of early stimulation, and other risk factors associated with poverty. Investing in early childhood development (ECD) maximizes opportunities for young children to achieve their potential, with far-reaching positive implications for future generations."

The Center brings together global experts in child development; nutrition; maternal, newborn and child health; early learning; and other areas essential to helping children reach their full potential.

"The Center for Thriving Children will provide a critical platform for early childhood researchers, practitioners and policymakers to exchange ideas, pursue new collaboration and innovate," said Katherine Merseth King , director of early childhood development programs at RTI.

The Center facilitates collaboration with government, civil society and private sector partners to design, deliver and monitor integrated, inclusive ECD interventions guided by the Nurturing Care Framework , advancing efforts to improve early childhood services for young children and their families globally .

Media contact:

RTI International

[email protected]

(919) 708-8205

SOURCE RTI International