RTI International Included in Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 Rankings

News provided by

RTI International

17 Jul, 2023, 08:39 ET

The award recognizes RTI's commitment to providing a positive work environment and creating a culture of belonging

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, was included in Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 rankings following a large-scale, independent study in collaboration with research firm Plant-A Insights Group.

RTI earned four out of five stars, based on evaluation in eight categories: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive efforts toward workplace diversity.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2023, as we truly are," said Bucky Fairfax, D.B.A., executive vice president, chief human resources officer. "We are deeply committed to fostering a culture of inclusion, belonging and respect for the individual. This recognition validates our dedication to providing a positive and inclusive work environment where staff are valued and supported in our shared commitment to our mission."

America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 was determined by surveying 61,000 U.S. employees who work for companies that employ at least 1,000 individuals. The study collected 389,000 company reviews.

"How do you find a great workplace—one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces 2023,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment," said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief, Newsweek.

RTI's recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 underscores the institute's commitment to staff and their professional growth. With a focus on equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging, RTI provides its workforce with opportunities for advancement, comprehensive training and a supportive work-life balance.

Learn more about Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach — one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

Contact:
Kerry Brannon
(919) 708-8205

SOURCE RTI International

Also from this source

New Study Finds At Least Twice as Many US Adults Experience Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders Than Previously Thought

New Documentary Highlights Community-Centered Crisis Response Program in Durham, NC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.