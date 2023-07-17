RTI International Included in Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 Rankings

The award recognizes RTI's commitment to providing a positive work environment and creating a culture of belonging

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, was included in Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 rankings following a large-scale, independent study in collaboration with research firm Plant-A Insights Group.

RTI earned four out of five stars, based on evaluation in eight categories: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive efforts toward workplace diversity.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2023, as we truly are," said Bucky Fairfax, D.B.A., executive vice president, chief human resources officer. "We are deeply committed to fostering a culture of inclusion, belonging and respect for the individual. This recognition validates our dedication to providing a positive and inclusive work environment where staff are valued and supported in our shared commitment to our mission."

America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 was determined by surveying 61,000 U.S. employees who work for companies that employ at least 1,000 individuals. The study collected 389,000 company reviews.

"How do you find a great workplace—one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces 2023,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment," said Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief, Newsweek.

RTI's recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 underscores the institute's commitment to staff and their professional growth. With a focus on equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging, RTI provides its workforce with opportunities for advancement, comprehensive training and a supportive work-life balance.

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach — one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

