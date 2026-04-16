RTI International Names David White Vice President of Client Technology

White will shape technology strategy, including the use of AI, to support client work

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI International, an independent scientific research institute, has named David White as vice president of client technology. In this role, he will accelerate the development of RTI's digital and AI solutions to meet client and market needs.

Serving as a member of RTI's leadership team, White will report to Chief Operating Officer Michael Kaelin. White will focus on enabling RTI's research teams to further leverage digital and AI tools to deliver solutions at scale.

"David is a trusted technology leader who understands that strong systems are essential to delivering results for our clients," said Kaelin. "He serves as a critical bridge between scientific excellence and practical, repeatable technology-enabled delivery capabilities, allowing us to produce science with greater speed, scale and impact."

White brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise IT strategy, operational leadership and technology transformation. Prior to this role, White served as senior vice president of the technology practice area at RTI, where he led institute-wide IT strategy and worked closely with leaders to implement technology solutions aligned with enterprise priorities.

"Technology plays a critical role in how we deliver high–quality research and services to clients," White said. "My focus is on making sure our teams are maximizing digital tools, including AI, in ways that are practical, secure and aligned with our clients' needs."

Before coming to RTI in 2022, White was vice president and chief information officer at Battelle, where he led enterprise technology strategy and operations. His earlier career includes leadership and consulting roles at Navigator Management Partners, Thompson, Cobb, Bazilio and Associates and the State of Ohio's Office of Administrative Services.

White holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Franklin University and an associate degree in business administration from Columbus State Community College.

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About RTI International

RTI International is an independent scientific research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Our vision is to address the world's most critical problems with technical and science-based solutions in pursuit of a better future. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across social, statistical, data, and laboratory sciences, engineering, and other technical disciplines to solve the world's most challenging problems. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

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SOURCE RTI International