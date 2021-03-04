RTI International's COVID-19 Experts Are Available to Comment on Past, Present and Future of Pandemic in Reflection of One-Year Anniversary

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, has several COVID-19 experts available for media interviews. As the world reflects on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic — proclaimed by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020 — RTI's scientists and researchers are available to provide insights on several topics, including virus variants, vaccines and distribution, global health systems, racial disparities and misinformation.

Throughout the past year, the researchers have used experiences from past pandemics, epidemics and public health crises, to help provide insight to public health officials and key stakeholders on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and evidence-based solutions for combatting the impacts.