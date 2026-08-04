Program rewards new franchisees for opening restaurants with 0 royalties in Y1 and reduced royalties in Y2

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rōti Modern Mediterranean® (Rōti), the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant concept part of Edible Brands®, today announced the launch of a new franchise incentive program designed to support and accelerate development for its growing roster of franchise partners.

Rōti Modern Mediterranean® Launches New Incentive Program to Fuel Franchise Growth

Under the program, franchisees who open a restaurant on or ahead of their required development schedule will pay no royalty fees during the first year of operation, followed by a reduced 2% royalty rate during the second year. The incentive applies to each qualifying restaurant opened, giving multi-unit operators the opportunity to reduce overhead across their entire development pipeline as they grow with the brand.

The program arrives as Rōti continues to expand into key U.S. markets, building on its position in the $85 billion fast-casual Mediterranean category. Since 2006, Rōti has built a loyal following around its customizable bowls, salads, wraps and handhelds made with fresh ingredients and bold Mediterranean flavor.

"We know the first two years are the most critical for any new franchisee, and we wanted to build an incentive that puts real dollars back into their business right when they need it most," said Matthew Walls, president and chief stores officer at Edible Brands. "Bringing Rōti to the center of Edible Brands' growth strategy is a significant milestone for our company, reflecting the confidence we have in this brand's future. We're focused on building strong partnerships and giving franchisees the support they need to thrive as we expand together."

Rōti's incentive program is now available to qualifying new and existing franchise partners who sign development agreements through December 31, 2026. The program is intended to reward operators who move quickly and decisively on real estate and construction timelines, helping Rōti bring its menu to more communities nationwide.

"We designed these incentives with one goal in mind: helping franchisees succeed faster," said Sara Berthen, vice president of global franchise development at Edible Brands. "By easing the financial burden during the first two years, we're giving owners more resources to invest in their team, their guests and long-term growth."

Prospective franchisees can learn more about investment requirements and territory availability at franchise.roti.com.

About Rōti Modern Mediterranean

Rōti Modern Mediterranean is a fast-casual restaurant concept known for customizable bowls, salads and wraps made with bold Mediterranean flavors, spices and fresh, vibrant ingredients. Founded in 2006 in Chicago and acquired by Edible Brands in 2025, Rōti is growing through a flexible model that includes traditional restaurants, digital ordering, delivery-first kitchens and catering. The brand focuses on making high-quality, flavor-forward food more accessible across markets while delivering a modern, guest-driven experience. Rōti is part of Atlanta-based Edible Brands, whose portfolio also includes Edible Arrangements® and edibles.com®. Learn more at roti.com.

About Edible Brands®

Atlanta-based Edible Brands® acquires, develops and manages a world-class portfolio of consumer brands renowned in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. Edible Brands has skillfully integrated an innovative e-commerce platform with a robust network of locally owned stores worldwide to meet consumers where they are. Edible Brands' growing portfolio includes Edible Arrangements®, edibles.com®, and Rōti® Modern Mediterranean. For more information, visit ediblebrands.com.

SOURCE Edible Brands