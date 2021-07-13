RTI Surgical and Exactech Announce Strategic Partnership

As part of the agreement, RTI Surgical has acquired Exactech's Optecure®, a 510(k)- cleared demineralized bone matrix for use as a bone graft extender in the spine, pelvis, and extremities. Optecure® will complement RTI Surgical's market-leading portfolio of bone graft substitutes.

"Biologic materials that support joint replacement surgery are an important facet of Exactech's business," said Exactech CEO Darin Johnson. "This collaboration with RTI allows each company to focus on our unique strengths. RTI has specialized expertise in the procurement, processing and manufacturing of human-derived tissue-based implants and Exactech markets and distributes the clinical solutions to help surgeons treat patients. We are pleased that this deal strengthens our long-standing partnership and positions us to have a more stable supply to support our selling efforts."

"Having a partner like Exactech trust us to become a preferred supplier for their bone graft portfolio is a key milestone in our journey to become the market leading private-label implant supplier to OEMs. Growing our partnership with Exactech and developing Optecure® enables us to achieve our vision of enhancing the gifts of life, and we thank the Exactech team for this partnership," said RTI Surgical CEO Olivier Visa.

Optecure® is RTI Surgical's first product acquisition since the company was acquired by Montagu in 2020.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical (RTI) is a global, industry-leading surgical implant supplier that provides design, new product development, processing and manufacturing services in support of patients and leading medical technology companies. With expertise spanning tissue, biologics and hardware, we serve OEM partners across a diverse set of market segments, including but not limited to, Dental, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Sports Medicine, Spine, Trauma and Urology/Urogynecology. RTI is headquartered in Alachua, Fla., and has four manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks. For more information, visit www.rtisurgical.com .

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, VuMedi, YouTube and Instagram.

About Montagu

Montagu is one of Europe's leading private equity firms, specialising in finding and building businesses the world needs. With over 50 years' experience of investing in private markets, Montagu's investment strategy is focused on partnership with management in buyouts of high-quality companies that provide products and services that are must-have for their customers. We work with our companies to achieve their growth ambitions and unlock the value of their business. ESG is an integral part of our strategy, and our commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into our investment and value-creation process. Montagu partners with companies with enterprise values between €200 million and €1 billion and has €9bn assets under management. For additional information on Montagu, visit www.montagu.com

SOURCE RTI Surgical

Related Links

http://www.montagu.com

