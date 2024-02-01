RTI Surgical Completes Acquisition of Cook Biotech

Enhances regenerative medicine CDMO capabilities and expands differentiated portfolio of allograft and xenograft biomaterials.

ALACHUA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI Surgical, an industry leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), serving the regenerative medicine industry, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cook Biotech Incorporated. The combined entity is the only regenerative medicine company that offers a differentiated portfolio of allograft and xenograft biomaterials at scale.

"We are excited to welcome the Cook Biotech team and leverage our unmatched expertise in soft tissue to enhance patients' lives and outcomes," said Olivier Visa, RTI Surgical President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to offer customers and surgeons an innovative, clinically proven portfolio of differentiated allograft and xenograft biomaterials to better address the unique needs of individual patients."

The company will provide customers with leading-edge expertise, scale and flexibility across end-to-end services including design, development, regulatory support, verification and validation, manufacturing and supply chain management. RTI will also enter new markets and expand its offerings to new clinical segments with Cook Biotech's porcine small intestinal submucosa (SIS) platform.

RTI's acquisition of Cook Biotech is backed by its main shareholder Montagu, who is increasing its investment in the group and contributing carve-out experience and capabilities to the transaction. Adrien Sassi, partner at Montagu, said: "This acquisition reinforces RTI's strategic focus on soft tissue clinical segments and we are excited to support them in reaching their full potential during this next phase of development."

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical (RTI) is an industry leading global medical device organization with expertise in HCT/P and medical device regulatory pathways. RTI partners with OEM customers to develop and deliver surgical implants across diverse market segments including Dental, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Sports Medicine, Spine, Trauma and Urology/Urogynecology. RTI is headquartered in Alachua, Fla., and has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe. The company is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks. For more information, visit www.rtisurgical.com.

About Cook Biotech

Founded in 1995, Cook Biotech develops and manufactures SIS products for a variety of clinical applications; these products have over 50 cleared regulatory indications. Cook Biotech's products are derived from SIS's naturally occurring, intact extracellular matrix (ECM) using proprietary manufacturing processes. This material acts as a scaffold that allows host cells to infiltrate and remodel into vascularized tissue. For more information about Cook Biotech, please visit www.cookbiotech.com.

About Montagu

Montagu is a leading mid-market private equity firm, committed to finding and growing businesses that make the world work. Focusing on businesses with a must-have product or service in a structurally growing marketplace, Montagu brings proven growth capabilities to help companies achieve their ambitions and unlock their full potential. Montagu specializes in carve-out and other first time buyout investments and has deep expertise in five priority sectors: Healthcare, Financial Sector Services, Critical Data, Digital Infrastructure and Education. ESG forms an integral part of its strategy, and its commitment to responsible investment is fully integrated into its investment and value-creation process. Montagu partners with companies with enterprise values between €200 million and €1 billion and has €11bn assets under management. For additional information on Montagu, visit www.montagu.com.

