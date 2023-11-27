RTI Surgical Inc. Receives FDA IDE Approval for the Clinical Investigation of Cortiva® Allograft Dermis in Breast Reconstruction

News provided by

RTI Surgical

27 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

ALACHUA, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTI Surgical, a leading global medical device organization, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for a clinical study designed to confirm the safety and effectiveness of Cortiva® Allograft Dermis in implant-based breast reconstruction. Processed using the proprietary Tutoplast® Tissue Sterilization Process, Cortiva® Allograft Dermis implants are currently regulated as Section 361 human cell and tissue products (HCT/Ps) and restricted to homologous use for the repair, replacement, reconstruction or augmentation of soft tissue.

Olivier Visa, President and Chief Executive Officer of RTI Surgical, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing patient care by providing human acellular dermal matrix (ADM) for individuals undergoing breast reconstruction as part of their breast cancer treatment. "This milestone marks a significant step towards obtaining FDA pre-market approval (PMA) for our Cortiva® allograft implants. It reinforces our strategic objective of becoming a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine by offering a diverse portfolio that enables surgeons to better address the unique needs of their patients."

In consultation with the FDA, RTI Surgical developed a comprehensive clinical study to support its PMA application to obtain an indication for use in breast reconstruction. Patient enrollment is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2024 at various sites across the United States.

This significant development underscores RTI Surgical's dedication to advancing medical innovation and elevating patient care.

About RTI Surgical
RTI Surgical (RTI) is an industry leading global medical device organization with expertise in HCT/P and medical device regulatory pathways. RTI partners with OEM customers to develop and deliver surgical implants across diverse market segments including Dental, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Sports Medicine, Spine, Trauma and Urology/Urogynecology. RTI is headquartered in Alachua, Fla., and has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe. The company is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks. For more information, visit www.rtisurgical.com.

SOURCE RTI Surgical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.