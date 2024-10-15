RTIC Outdoors Revamps Entire Drinkware Line With Ceramic Lining And Enhanced Upgrades For Taste And Performance

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium outdoor gear brand, RTIC Outdoors , is excited to unveil its new drinkware line focused on delivering great taste. The new drinkware will now feature ceramic lining, protecting beverages against metallic tastes and odors, and is crafted with silicone bases for a soft, soundless landing when setting the drinkware down. The lineup includes nine new products across four product collections - The Essential Collection, The Road Trip Collection, The Outback Collection, and The Journey Collection. Designed for every beverage occasion and an enhanced drinking experience, the new drinkware offerings will be available online at rticoutdoors.com , and will be rolling onto store shelves at Walmart, Target, West Marine, and other authorized retailers in 2025.

Introducing RTIC's Revamped Drinkware Line

Built for superior taste, functionality, and convenience, consumers can choose from ceramic-lined and silicone-based offerings in core colors and seasonal hues:

Essential Collection ( $14.99 - $19.99 ) : Made to go with you every day, all day, this collection features color-matching lids and includes RTIC's core silhouettes - the Essential Tumblers in 20oz, 30oz and 40oz sizing, Essential Pint Tumbler, Essential Low Ball Tumbler and Essential Coffee Mug.

Road Trip Collection ( $19.99 - $44.99 ) : Featuring various, on-trend styles with handles for easy carrying on-the-go, the collection includes the Road Trip Tumbler in 30oz and 40oz sizes, Road Trip Travel Mug in 16oz and 20oz sizes and the new 64oz Road Trip Tumbler.

Outback Collection ( $19.99 - $49.99 ) : Engineered for active lifestyles, the collection features rugged designs made for all-day hydration in active and outdoor settings. The Outback Collection features color-matching lids and includes the Outback Bottle in 32oz and 40oz sizes, with an Outback Jug coming later in the year.

Journey Collection ( $13.99 - $19.99 ): Designed for on-the-go hydration, this collection features slim, leak-proof, easy-sip bottles, and includes both the Journey Bottle in 16oz, 20oz and 26oz sizes and the new 12oz Little Journey Bottle. The all-new Little Journey Bottle is designed for kids and features an easy flip and go-lid and carrying ring for small hands.

"At RTIC, we are always looking to enhance our product lines and provide category innovation, which is why we are thrilled to unveil a brand new drinkware line designed to elevate our consumers' beverage experience," said Bill Pond, CEO of RTIC Outdoors. "With a commitment to being overbuilt, not overpriced, we actively listen to our customers feedback, using this knowledge to help us provide innovative features that address the concerns of our customers while staying at an affordable price point."

The new drinkware collection is crafted from 18/8 recycled stainless steel and features double-wall insulation with vacuum sealing to maintain cold temperatures for up to 24 hours and heat for up to 6 hours. Additionally, each product includes a UV heat-protective layer to ensure reliable cold performance, even in the sun.

To learn more about RTIC, please visit rticoutdoors.com or follow the journey on Instagram @rticoutdoors .

About RTIC Outdoors:

The premium outdoor gear brand, RTIC Outdoors wants to make incredible outdoor adventures accessible to everyone by offering high-quality drinkware, coolers and outdoor essentials that you can rely on without breaking the bank. From adrenaline boosting expeditions to your routine activities, RTIC's innovations are expertly designed and crafted with quality materials to be ultra-durable and lock in the cold. Bridging the gap between high-performance gear for every adventure and an affordable price tag, RTIC is here to make the good times last longer. RTIC's innovations have been crowned by media across the outdoor and lifestyle spaces. RTIC is based in Houston, Texas and its products can be found online at rticoutdoors.com .

