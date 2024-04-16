RTIC Premium Drinkware and Cooler Brand Now Available at Walmart

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTIC Outdoors , the premium outdoor gear brand, announced its expansion into Walmart. Customers can now select from over 55 RTIC drinkware and cooler offerings available in more than 3,800 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. To celebrate the retail availability, RTIC will also offer an exclusive colorway, Dusty Rose Glitter on a selection of its soft cooler and drinkware offerings. The Walmart customer seeks reliable gear for every occasion and adventure, and this milestone helps to provide consumers with mass-market accessibility to premium coolers and drinkware.

RTIC Outdoors Gear at Walmart

"We are thrilled to join forces with Walmart, expanding beyond direct-to-consumer and building our reach in stores nationwide, while continuing our dedication to making outdoor adventures accessible and affordable for everyone," said Bill Pond, CEO of RTIC Outdoors. "Offering a range of hard coolers, soft cooler and drinkware for all needs and occasions, we are proud to offer Walmart customers overbuilt yet never overpriced outdoor gear for every adventure."

Creating reliable, durable, and high-performance outdoor gear made for real-life adventures, consumers can now select from the following hard cooler, soft cooler and drinkware options:

Hard Coolers: 20 QT Ultra-Tough Coolers, 32 QT Ultra-Light Coolers, 52 QT Ultra-Light Coolers and the 52 QT Ultra-Light Wheeled Coolers Available in White & Grey, Dark Grey & Cool Grey and/or Trailblazer colorways

20 QT Ultra-Tough Coolers, 32 QT Ultra-Light Coolers, 52 QT Ultra-Light Coolers and the 52 QT Ultra-Light Wheeled Coolers Soft Coolers: 20 Can and 30 Can Soft Pack Coolers, 24 Can Backpack Coolers, Everyday Coolers, Insulated Totes, Lightweight Backpack Coolers and RTIC Ice Lunch Bags Available in Blue/Grey, Tan, Olive, Dusty Rose and Black colorways

20 Can and 30 Can Soft Pack Coolers, 24 Can Backpack Coolers, Everyday Coolers, Insulated Totes, Lightweight Backpack Coolers and RTIC Ice Lunch Bags Drinkware: 30oz and 40oz Road Trip Tumblers, 20oz and 28oz Everyday Tumblers, 32oz Bottles, 26oz Water Bottles, 20oz Travel Mugs, Half Gallon Jugs, and Gallon Jugs Available in White Glitter, Dusty Rose Glitter, Storm, Black, Olive, Graphite, Beach and Navy colorways

"We are thrilled to welcome RTIC products into our stores and to further our assortment on Walmart.com," said Peter Jelinek, Vice President of Outdoor Merchandising – Walmart U.S. "RTIC is a well-known and trusted brand that our customers know and love. This brand started on Walmart Marketplace and it's been exciting to see our relationship with them grow over time."

About RTIC Outdoors:

The premium outdoor gear brand, RTIC Outdoors wants to make incredible outdoor adventures accessible to everyone by offering high-quality drinkware, coolers and outdoor essentials that you can rely on without breaking the bank. From adrenaline boosting expeditions to your routine activities, RTIC's innovations are expertly designed and crafted with quality materials to be ultra-durable and lock in the cold. Bridging the gap between high-performance gear for every adventure and an affordable price tag, RTIC is here to make the good times last longer. RTIC's innovations have been crowned by media across the outdoor and lifestyle spaces. RTIC is based in Houston, Texas and its products can be found online rticoutdoors.com , along with in-stores at Walmart.

