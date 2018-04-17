RTM Engineering Consultants Announce New Strategic Merger

CHICAGO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RTM Engineering Consultants, a trusted engineering consulting partner to some of the most respected architectural firms and Fortune 500 companies in the country, announces its recent merger with Malone Finkle Eckhardt & Collins. MFEC is a full-service mechanical, electrical, and plumbing firm with office locations in Overland Park, Kansas and Springfield, Missouri.

"We are thrilled to welcome MFEC to RTM Engineering Consultants," said RTM CEO Tony Mirchandani. "This partnership allows us to further strengthen and grow the MEP/FP services we offer to our clients nationwide – particularly in Kansas and Missouri. We value MFEC's experience in designing innovative and energy-efficient systems for a wide range of projects and industries."

Malone Finkle Eckhardt & Collins is known for its expertise delivering comprehensive MEP designs for projects ranging from corporate offices and healthcare facilities, to schools and hotels. Founded in 1981, the company is licensed in 48 states and boasts a national portfolio with clients like Walmart, O'Reilly Automotive, Taco Bell, Walgreens and Hilton Hotels; as well as several long-standing local clients including Missouri State University, Springfield Public Schools, CoxHealth System, and Prime Trucking.

"We have great respect for RTM and the work its team produces," said MFEC President Rod Finkle. "It's an exciting opportunity to unite our companies and broaden the engineering designs and consulting services we provide together."

MFEC firm will continue to work with diverse organizations, stay ahead of industry and technological trends, and give back to local communities through charitable causes.

"As we join RTM, MFEC will continue to provide the highest quality standards and service that our clients have come to expect from us in the last 30+ years, but with the additional support and resources that a 120+ person engineering team offers," said MFEC Springfield Vice President, Jennifer Luce. "We believe this is not only an opportunity to grow our business, but an exciting growth opportunity for our employees as well."

MFEC Vice President & Business Development Leader, Mike Thome noted: "I'm confident that RTM is the right partner at the right time. RTM's reputation and expertise are unmatched, and the company culture is well aligned with our own."

Going forward, MFEC will be operating as MFEC, a division of RTM.

To learn more about RTM Engineering Consultants, visit www.rtmassociates.com.

About RTM Engineering Consultants

Established in 1981 and headquartered outside Chicago, RTM Engineering Consultants integrates MEP/FP and civil engineering services with sustainable design as a given. The firm goes beyond a typical consulting role and becomes a partner to clients by aligning with the goals, processes, and people at each organization. Licensed in all 50 states, its portfolio spans major market sectors nationwide. For more information, visit www.rtmassociates.com.

Kebra Shelhamer

193466@email4pr.com

(773) 799-8200

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtm-engineering-consultants-announce-new-strategic-merger-300631422.html

SOURCE RTM Engineering Consultants

Related Links

http://www.rtmassociates.com

