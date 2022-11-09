RTPI digital series champions the power of planning for a sustainable future

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has partnered with Content With Purpose (CWP) to produce a digital series exploring the intrinsic role of planning in tackling climate change and paving the way to a sustainable future.

Representatives from across the planning ecosystem came together on 8 November, World Town Planning Day, to celebrate the launch of ' Planning for Tomorrow's Environment' at the Barbican.

The series features comments from experts including Timothy Crawshaw MA MRTPI FRSA, President of the RTPI, Karime Hassan, Chief Executive Officer at Exeter City Futures, and Emily Braham, Director at Energiesprong UK, as well as stories from organisations who are prioritising net zero and climate resilience in planning for a sustainable future.

Organisations featured include; Atkins, the School of Geography and Planning at Cardiff University, Chapman Taylor Architects, the Landscape Decisions Programme, Ramboll, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), the Centre for Sustainable Planning and Environments at UWE Bristol, and Wates Developments (part of the Wates Group).

Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the RTPI, said: "Planners are crucial in embedding solutions to climate change - from net zero transport to urban greening. We are delighted to partner with CWP to celebrate collaboration, research, skills and innovation in tackling this existential threat, and we hope the series inspires all planners and adjacent professions to embed climate action across their work."

Max Smith, Managing Director, CWP, said: "In tackling the climate and ecological emergency, planning is one of the most potent tools at our disposal. Planners are a connecting force, and when properly leveraged can be a superb enabler. It's been a pleasure to tell their stories and raise awareness of their vital contribution to a positive future."

About RTPI

The RTPI is the largest professional body for town planners in the UK and Europe and represents around 27,000 members in over 80 countries worldwide. The Institute has been shaping planning policy and raising professional standards for over 100 years and is the only body in the UK to confer Chartered status to planners, the highest professional qualification. www.rtpi.org.uk

About CWP

Content With Purpose (CWP) is a strategic content creator that works in partnership with leading member bodies and associations; engaging professionals on their industries' contribution to solving the climate and ecological crisis.

www.contentwithpurpose.co.uk

