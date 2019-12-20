RTR Pilates to Provide Bilingual (English/Spanish) Reformer Pilates Classes at the Palisades and Chevy Chase Studios

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RTR Pilates, a boutique reformer Pilates company located in the Washington DC area, will offer bilingual (English/Spanish) reformer Pilates classes at their Palisades and Chevy Chase Studios. Instructions will be provided in both Spanish and English. The music will be mostly in Spanish. Come enjoy 55 minutes of reformer Pilates while listening to the best of Latin Pop, Latin Jazz, Bossanova, soft Salsa, Reggaeton, and Bachata.

If Spanish if your native language and you want to listen to Latin music while getting a great workout, this is for you. If Spanish is your second (or third) language and you would like to practice your Spanish, this is for you too. Come for the community, come for the music, or just come for the workout!

The 55-minute long Pilates class uses the Balanced Body Allegro II Reformer to teach proper alignment and the fundamentals of Pilates. The class is designed to leave the student feeling refreshed while also helping to improve strength, flexibility and core stability. The RTR Pilates method is a contemporary approach to Pilates and provides engaging reformer Pilates exercises that can strengthen the body, help to alleviate back pain and joint pain, and increase flexibility.

Classes will take place on Tuesdays at 3:15pm at the Palisades Studio and Saturdays at 2:15pm at the Chevy Chase Studio from January 14th to February 29th 2020. Classes will be taught by Rita Castillo a Washingtonian at heart originally from the Dominican Republic.

About RTR Pilates: Headquartered in Potomac, MD, RTR Pilates is not only one of the most affordable group Pilates studios in the area, it is also the most convenient with five locations in the DMV area and a sixth in the suburbs of Colorado.

