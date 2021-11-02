RTS Carrier Services Announces Partnership with Southern Tire Mart

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RTS Carrier Services (RTS), a leading provider of fuel and maintenance savings programs for trucking companies, has announced a new partnership with Southern Tire Mart which offers carriers Best in Class service on America's favorite automotive brands. This partnership will provide RTS customers with exclusive access to promotional offerings at over 175 Southern Tire Mart and Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J locations nationwide.

In addition to the existing successful partnership between RTS and Pilot Flying J, Southern Tire Mart will be offering RTS customers competitive rates and discounts on maintenance, repairs and tire services at Southern Tire Mart and Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J locations. With access to state-of-the-art facilities staffed with ASE and TIA certified technicians, Southern Tire Mart helps drivers get back on the road quickly and safely.

Through the partnership with Southern Tire Mart and Pilot Flying J, RTS Carrier Services customers receive:

Promotional offers, discounts and coast-to-coast coverage at 175+ Southern Tire Mart and Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J locations

Reliable service on tires, air valves, alignments, belts and tensioners, brakes and more

The ability to use their RTS Carrier Services line of credit for Southern Tire Mart services

Competitive prices on popular tire brands like Michelin, BF Goodrich, Bridgestone, Zenna and more

Fuel discounts at over 750 Pilot Flying J fuel stations nationwide

"RTS Carrier Services is committed to providing our customers with a gold-standard level of service. This partnership allows us to extend that commitment to our carriers' tire and maintenance needs through Southern Tire Mart and Pilot Flying J's dedication to Best in Class products and services." – Rick Albright, RTS Carrier Services Senior Vice President

RTS is committed to continuously improving the benefits and services we offer our customers. The partnership with Southern Tire Mart is an exciting addition to our work with Pilot Flying J, allowing us to offer even more to our carriers through our nationwide fuel card program. RTS customers can now find and view available Southern Tire Mart promotions, discounts and offers through RTS Pro, our exclusive web and mobile app available for free through Google Play, the App Store and at www.rtspro.com.

ABOUT RTS CARRIER SERVICES

RTS Carrier Services (RTS) is a leading provider of fuel and maintenance savings programs for trucking companies. Founded in 2011, RTS provides customers with competitive savings on diesel fuel at over 2,000 stations nationwide, as well as additional discounts on tires and preventative maintenance. RTS customers also get access to exclusive freight, free credit data and customized financial services. For more information on how RTS makes trucking companies more efficient and more profitable, visit www.rtsinc.com.

ABOUT PILOT FLYING J

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

ABOUT SOUTHERN TIRE MART

Southern Tire Mart was founded in 1973 and is the largest commercial tire dealer and retread manufacturer in North America. They also operate 19 Bandag retread manufacturing facilities and 140 commercial service locations across 15 states. Southern Tire Mart proudly partners with many of America's most trusted brands in tires, including Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Toyo Tire, Continental, General Tire, Yokohama and more. This past year, Southern Tire Mart sold 3 million tires and 2 million retread tires and continues to be a leader in the tire industry. For over 47 years, Southern Tire Mart has been delivering extensive commercial vehicle repairs with the highest quality of workmanship to satisfied customers throughout the southern United States.

Media Contact:

Dana Schneider

[email protected]

(913) 335-9283

SOURCE RTS Carrier Services