RTS Labs and Twiddy & Co. Join Forces to Revolutionize the Vacation Rental Industry with AI-Driven Guest Experiences

Partnership leverages advanced AI solutions to optimize operations, elevate guest satisfaction, and drive profitability

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTS Labs and Twiddy & Co. have launched a strategic partnership to blend Twiddy's renowned Southern hospitality with cutting-edge AI technology, reinventing the vacation rental experience. By combining Twiddy's focus on personalized guest care with RTS Labs' AI expertise, the partnership will enhance customer interactions, streamline operations, and improve business performance. Through AI-powered tools like Voiceflow, Twiddy is modernizing its data systems while maintaining high-touch service.

"AI is giving hours—even days—back to our team, empowering us to foster stronger relationships with both owners and guests," said Blake Stockslager, CIO at Twiddy & Co. "With RTS Labs' support, we've been able to reduce our workload backlog, handle customer needs 24/7, and focus on prioritizing and resolving guest concerns in real time."

Starting with AI agents and advanced data analytics, this initiative has already demonstrated tangible results, significantly improving operational efficiency and guest experiences. For example, the Twiddy team successfully cleared a backlog of guest surveys—an effort that would have required 60 hours of manual work—in a matter of minutes using AI automation. This allows Twiddy to address and resolve guest issues much faster, while maintaining their personalized touch.

"Our partnership with Twiddy & Co. is a testament to the transformative power of AI in the vacation rental industry," said Jyot Singh, CEO at RTS Labs. "By leveraging our expertise in AI and Twiddy's deep understanding of the market, we've developed a proven framework for AI-driven hospitality that delivers measurable results: faster response times, increased direct bookings, enhanced guest experiences, and substantial improvements in profitability."

A key component of this partnership is the successful integration of AI agents built with Voiceflow, which handle after-hours inquiries from potential guests, increasing customer conversions. These AI agents are designed to seamlessly transition complex requests to human staff when necessary, ensuring that no guest need goes unmet. Based on this success, Twiddy plans to expand the use of Voiceflow's AI chat capabilities, making them available around the clock.

"We strive to use technology to gain a competitive edge," added Stockslager. "While people excel at building relationships, AI helps us collect and manage the information needed to get there faster and more efficiently."

Shantel Tse, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Voiceflow, highlighted the unique benefits of the AI agents teams are building on the platform: "Unlike traditional chatbots, teams are now building AI agents with high levels of customization and control, allowing businesses like Twiddy to tailor the entire user experience. This trust and flexibility are critical as companies continue to automate key aspects of the customer journey."

This AI implementation marks the beginning of a long-term strategy to revolutionize hospitality management while preserving the personal touch Twiddy is celebrated for. The results of this collaboration will serve as a blueprint for future AI deployments across the industry, demonstrating how advanced technology can elevate service delivery without sacrificing the warmth and care that define hospitality.

About RTS Labs:

RTS Labs is a leading provider of innovative AI solutions, helping businesses across industries achieve transformative growth and operational excellence. Backed by a team of AI and data experts with deep industry knowledge, RTS Labs empowers organizations to harness AI's full potential, driving sustainable competitive advantages. For more information, visit www.rtslabs.com .

About Twiddy & Company:

Twiddy & Company is a premier vacation rental management firm known for its exceptional service, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to the success of its clients. With decades of experience in the vacation rental industry, Twiddy & Company has established itself as a trusted partner for homeowners and guests, consistently delivering remarkable experiences and driving business growth. For more information, visit www.twiddy.com .

About Voiceflow:

Founded in 2019, Voiceflow helps ambitious product teams build and scale AI agents to automate customer support with complete control. Founded by CEO Braden Ream, Voiceflow currently has more than 250,000 global users from businesses worldwide, including The Home Depot, Turo, Stubhub and many more. For more information, visit www.voiceflow.com .

SOURCE RTS Labs