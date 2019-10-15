RTS Names Top Banking Technology and Operations Executive Allyn L. Shaw President and Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycle Track Systems (RTS) today announced the appointment of Allyn L. Shaw as its new President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In this newly created role, Allyn will oversee the expansion of RTS' cutting-edge technology platform as the company continues to grow, and focus on enabling end-to-end technology and operations, including software, data management, mobility, and communication technologies to support scalability and innovation.

Allyn previously served as COO of Global Information Security at Bank of America (BOA) delivering end-to-end technology and operating services across the company supporting 66 million customers worldwide. At BOA, Allyn led the integration of sophisticated technology initiatives and brought to life transformative solutions for brands and businesses.

"We are thrilled a proven leader like Allyn is joining the RTS executive leadership team," RTS CEO Greg Lettieri said. "Allyn's experience gives him a unique perspective on how workforce strategy, operations and technology intersect to increase sustainability efforts and operational efficiencies for our customers. At RTS, we strive to uphold our core values of service, transparency and sustainability, and Allyn will be critical in helping the company achieve those goals."

Allyn comes to RTS at an exciting time for the company, having completed a second round of funding earlier this year and rapidly grown its customer base in the last year. RTS has also started supporting smart-city initiatives after recently expanding into the municipality sector where its digital solutions play a significant role in advancing city operations and connecting local, independent haulers to the community.

"I am eager and enthusiastic to join a team that is changing the way we think about waste and challenging the industry as a whole each and every day," Allyn said. "RTS has the vision, technology, and commitment to manage waste more responsibly and protect our environment while providing the tools and offering the highest levels of service commitment to do so. I'm proud to join the leadership team to further this mission."

Allyn is also active in supporting professional growth. He represented BOA while mentoring other professionals across communities, serving as an Executive Sponsor of the Black Professionals Group, was a member of the Black Executive Leadership Council, was influential in creating the first global LGBT+ Executive Council and Steering Committee, and served as a member of the Women in Technology & Operations advisory council.

Allyn serves on the board of Out and Equal Workplace Advocates and the Institute for Applied Network Security (IANS) Customer Advisory Board. Additionally, he was the 2019 Legacy Award Winner at the Diversity Best Practices' Above and Beyond Awards, featured by Out Leadership for his innovation in business and technology. Most recently, Allyn was recognized by Diversity MBA as one of the world's top 100 business leaders under 50.

