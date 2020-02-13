RTV, Inc Announces New CEO/President and Financial Investor Ernie Blood

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Tour Vision (RTV, Inc) announced today that Ernie Blood acquired the majority of its shares and will take on the new active role as CEO/President. Ernie, an international trainer and author of "The Pocket Real Estate Guides" plans on leveraging his vast business connections and marketing tools from his array of existing companies and partnerships to provide RTV and its network of 1000 plus global photographers with a unique and competitive advantage in their marketplace.

RTV is one of the world's most established providers of virtual tour software, property websites, 3D walkthroughs, virtual staging, and boost marketing services for professional photographers, enterprising real estate agents, and brokers. RTV is also a Google Trusted Photography Agency and offers professional still photography, virtual tours, and drone services to corporations throughout North America and worldwide. RTV's major business categories include hospitality, healthcare, assisted living, apartment communities, home builders, and real estate. Some clients include Choice Hotels International, G6 Hospitality (Motel 6), and RLH Corporation to name a few.

Ernie brings over forty years of marketing expertise to RTV after having partnered with or helped start-up and operate companies such as Global Referral Center, Inc., Harmon Media Group, CellAHome, ProspectConverter, Home Actions LLC™, TWPN.com, EMB Lenders, SecureData 365, MAutoSearch.com™, Carmel Digital Printing, ConnectNow Inc™ and more. In total, Ernie has been involved with and helped grow over 45 companies since 1973.

Jason LaVanture, Founder of RTV, said, "Thanks to Peter Leon of the Global Referral Center, we were introduced to Ernie, and could not be more excited to have found such a perfect match for our company. In the short term, Ernie will give RTV instant access to products and services that have previously been outside of our reach and are also likely to be a financial barrier for our competitors. Looking forward, Ernie will help us create strategic relationships that will keep our professional photographers from around the world growing for years to come. This is a game-changer!"

Ernie Blood stated, "I looked at many companies in this sector to add to our network of technology companies. RTV stood out because of its leadership, strong team, longevity in the industry, business integrity, vast photography network, and consistent advancement of technology since 1999. With Jason's leadership, cutting edge technology, and backing by our local and global partners, RTV will continue to be the dominant leader in their marketplace. RTV customers can expect tremendous leaps in technology and service offerings in the months to come."

This alignment will not only create more exposure and opportunities for RTV's network of photographers, but it will also empower these local entrepreneurs with new services and marketing tools such as MLS data synchronization, SMS text messaging, social media video re-targeting, advanced lead capture, print-on-demand, and more, thus giving RTV a unique edge in the marketplace.

About RTV®

Since 1999, RTV has built a network of virtual tour providers, photographers, and aerial drone pilots, worldwide who perform boost marketing and photography services to local real estate agents and fulfill national and international photography, drone, and virtual tour contracts for RTV. Real Tour Vision® and RTV® are registered trademarks of RTV, Inc.

About Global Referral Center

Global Referral Center Inc. is a global marketing platform that generates smart leads to the real estate industry and helps companies go from a local to global exposure. Owners include: Peter Leon, Broker, Founder CCO, Gabriel Acosta, Founder CEO, Nestor Ochoa Co-Founder COO, Ernie Blood Co-Founder CTO

