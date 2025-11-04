RTVI US Marks 25th Anniversary With Jubilee Gala in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RTVI US celebrated the 25th anniversary of the brand with an evening gala in Midtown Manhattan. The event brought together approximately 250 distinguished guests, including officials from state and city government, business leaders, media executives, cultural figures, community leaders, partners and friends of the channel.

RTVI US team at the company's 25th-anniversary gala. Photo by Nora Nuriddinova New York State Senator Stephen T. Chan and Assembly Member Alec Brook-Krasny present a Proclamation to RTVI US, honoring 25 years of service to Russian-speaking communities across the U.S. and dedication to professional standards. Photo by Nora Nuriddinova

Notable attendees included New York State Senator Stephen T. Chan; New York State Assembly Members Alec Brook-Krasny and David I. Weprin; New York City Council Members Justin Brannan, Inna Vernikov and Susan Zhuang; as well as other invited officials, civic and business leaders.

The gala underscored RTVI US's role as a key media voice for the Russian-speaking diaspora in the United States and an active participant in New York's multicultural dialogue. The company's contribution to independent journalism and community life was recognized with a number of official honors and commendations.

Government Recognitions

Proclamation from the New York State Senate, presented by Senator Stephen T. Chan — honoring 25 years of service to Russian-speaking communities across the US, dedication to professional standards, and the promotion of intercultural dialogue

Citations from the New York State Assembly, presented by Assembly Members Alec Brook-Krasny, David I. Weprin, William Colton, and Michael Novakhov — recognizing RTVI US for a long-standing contribution to New York City's information ecosystem, journalistic quality and community service.

City Council Citations from the New York City Council, presented by Council Members Justin Brannan, Inna Vernikov, and Susan Zhuang — recognizing a meaningful contribution to the city's news agenda, and support for New York's communities.

"We're proud our anniversary gathered a community of allies — from public officials and community leaders to partners. Over 25 years, RTVI US grew from a TV channel into a multi-platform brand and reaffirmed its role as a hub connecting Russian-speaking America across generations and cultures. This milestone is about moving forward and increasing our value to audiences and industry", – said Mikhail Romanovskiy, COO of RTVI US.

The program featured performances by Apulia Brass Ensemble (Italy); Ellina Graypel & Jazz Delight Orchestra; soprano Elena Mindlin; singer Nutsa Shanshiashvili; opera singer Vladimir Avetisyan; aerial artists Art & Mari Konchakovsky (MAK ART); dancers from Joffrey Ballet School; and Brilliant DanceSport Studio.

The evening was held with the support of Sponsors: Tsar Caviar, Levin GRP, ETVnet.

General Partners: ARAGVI, SkyWise, Farida, NetCost Market, Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises, Roezen Skincare, Kartina TV, Geometria Media Company, Diana Bagrationi Foundation, Cultural Diversity Initiative, Ellina Graypel & Jazz Delight Orchestra, Nora Nuriddinova Photography, Joffrey Ballet School, Edelweiss Floral Atelier.

Media Partners: RusRek, Freedom FM, The Bukharian Times, Radio Vera.

During the official segment, RTVI US presented three award categories — Community Leadership Award, Award of Merit, and Certificates of Appreciation — highlighting contributions to the growth of RTVI US and the broader community. RTVI US also congratulated NetCost Market and its founder Edward Shnayder on the company's 25th anniversary and recognized its long-standing support of RTVI US projects; COJECO and Executive Director Roman Shmulenson were recognized for 20 years of leadership and systematic community work.

Media Contact:

Viktoriia Zapadnia

332.272.1831

[email protected]

SOURCE Overseas Media Inc dba RTVI US