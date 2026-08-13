RTW MANAGEMENT, INC. WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 186

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Teamsters Local 186

Aug 13, 2026, 12:30 ET

California Bus Workers Prepare to Fight for First Contract

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at RTW Management, Inc. have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 186. The 22 public transportation workers include maintenance dispatchers, dial-a-ride drivers, and fixed-route drivers who are now ready to fight for a strong Teamsters contract that guarantees fair pay, better working conditions, and a stronger voice on the job.

"We're so proud to welcome these newest members to the Teamsters," said Abel Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 186. "They are no longer at-will employees and will now have the opportunity to secure the wage increases, improved working conditions, and the protections that come with a Teamsters contract."

Local 186 will now begin negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement with RTW Management, Inc. on behalf of the newly organized group.

"When I think about the future and my fellow co-workers, I cannot express how proud I am to be a part of Local 186," said Jim Gaines, a driver at RTW Management, Inc. "This victory gives us a real voice on the job and the opportunity to secure a better future for ourselves and our families."

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186.org.

Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 186

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