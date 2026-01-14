CALIFORNIA BUS WORKERS PREPARE TO FIGHT FOR FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

Bus Drivers at Zum Transportation Join Teamsters Local 186

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 30 bus workers at Zum Transportation in California overwhelmingly voted to join Teamsters Local 186 and are preparing to fight for a strong Teamsters contract that guarantees better working conditions and gives workers a powerful voice on the job.

"These brave workers came to the Teamsters to improve their livelihoods, and we are so happy to welcome them," said Abel Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 186. "Now it is time to negotiate a fair and timely first contract that will guarantee these hardworking men and women better wages, benefits, and improved working conditions. We're grateful to the Teamsters organizers who made this victory possible."

The Teamsters Union has organized workers at Zum Transportation across the country and is committed to continuing to raise the standards in the passenger transportation industry nationwide.

"I am so happy to call myself a Teamster," said Sandra Meshinko, a Zum bus driver and member of Local 186. "We stood together and won a collective voice when it comes to wages, health care, and working conditions."

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186.org.

