TEAMSTERS AT GOLD COAST TRANSIT DISTRICT IN CALIFORNIA RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 186

Feb 06, 2026, 13:26 ET

Dispatchers and Reservationists Win Improvements in Wages and Benefits

OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of paratransit dispatchers and reservationists at Gold Coast Transit District (GCTD), represented by Teamsters Local 186, have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement. The three-year agreement includes significant pay increases, health care improvements, and pension benefits.

"These workers know that the Teamsters are the strongest union in North America, and we're proud to have proven that with this first contract," said Abel Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 186. "The new contract truly reflects the hard work our members do every day and finally delivers the compensation they more than deserve."

The bus workers organized in April 2025 and are the third unit at GCTD to be represented by Local 186.

"We are so thrilled to have an agreement that acknowledges the essential service we provide to our community every day," said Arturo Paz, a dispatcher and member of the Local 186 negotiating committee. "It feels good to know our voices were heard and our solidarity paid off."

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186.org.

Contact:  
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279                                                                                         
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 186

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CALIFORNIA BUS WORKERS PREPARE TO FIGHT FOR FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

CALIFORNIA BUS WORKERS PREPARE TO FIGHT FOR FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

A group of 30 bus workers at Zum Transportation in California overwhelmingly voted to join Teamsters Local 186 and are preparing to fight for a...
FRITO-LAY TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

FRITO-LAY TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Members of Teamsters Local 186 have ratified the first new collective bargaining agreement at Frito-Lay in 35 years. The 75 workers are employed as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics