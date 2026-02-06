TEAMSTERS AT GOLD COAST TRANSIT DISTRICT IN CALIFORNIA RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Dispatchers and Reservationists Win Improvements in Wages and Benefits

OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of paratransit dispatchers and reservationists at Gold Coast Transit District (GCTD), represented by Teamsters Local 186, have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement. The three-year agreement includes significant pay increases, health care improvements, and pension benefits.

"These workers know that the Teamsters are the strongest union in North America, and we're proud to have proven that with this first contract," said Abel Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 186. "The new contract truly reflects the hard work our members do every day and finally delivers the compensation they more than deserve."

The bus workers organized in April 2025 and are the third unit at GCTD to be represented by Local 186.

"We are so thrilled to have an agreement that acknowledges the essential service we provide to our community every day," said Arturo Paz, a dispatcher and member of the Local 186 negotiating committee. "It feels good to know our voices were heard and our solidarity paid off."

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186.org.

