RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

RTX

02 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2024 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 23, 2024.

RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes statements related to dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The timing, payment and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly from past dividends due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These factors include those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

Media Contact
C: 202.384.2474

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

SOURCE RTX

