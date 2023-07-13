RTX business Collins Aerospace selected for U.S. Air Force award for Training Systems Acquisition

News provided by

Raytheon Technologies

13 Jul, 2023, 13:03 ET

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with the U.S. Air Force to support development of new training systems.

The contract for Training Systems Acquisition issued under the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center sets the stage for procuring a variety of training systems elements including development, production, integration and sustainment contracts. Collins Aerospace was one of 37 companies to be selected for this $32.5 billion ceiling award.

"By leveraging our avionics systems development and existing training systems designs, Collins can deliver integrated simulation solutions to enhance mission effectiveness," said Sharon Tabori, senior director, Simulation and Training Solutions for Collins Aerospace. "Our proven ability to provide secure, high fidelity and cost-effective training is validated by our participation in this next round of U.S. Air Force training development."

The Training Systems Acquisition IV contract will assess emerging tools and technologies to bring increased training capabilities to the Air Force, supporting a variety of aircraft platforms as well as non-aircraft, system-specific simulation and training requirements.

"In a situation where speed and cost are considerations, Collins is prepared to deliver training systems across a continuum, including hardware and software solutions," said Tabori.

About RTX 

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is a business of RTX, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Liz Maddy
[email protected]

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

Also from this source

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Signs Modification for F117 Engine Sustainment Support Contract for C-17 Globemaster III

Pratt & Whitney awarded $66 million for F135 Engine Core Upgrade work

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.