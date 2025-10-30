RTX CFO to present at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference

News provided by

RTX

Oct 30, 2025, 08:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

C: 202.384.2474

 

C: 781.522.5123 

