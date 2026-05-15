RTX Chairman and CEO to present at the 2026 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

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RTX

May 15, 2026, 08:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) Chairman and CEO Chris Calio will speak at the 2026 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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