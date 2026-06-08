RTX invests $100 million to accelerate radar testing and interceptor production in Rhode Island

Project to bring 150 high-tech jobs to the state

PORTSMOUTH, R.I., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is investing $100 million to expand its Portsmouth, R.I., facility. The expansion will accelerate Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) testing by increasing capacity and boost Patriot® GEM-T subcomponent production to meet growing global demand.

"This investment strengthens our ability to deliver critical air and missile defense capabilities to customers around the world," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "Expanding in Portsmouth allows us to scale production, advance LTAMDS testing, and ensure the U.S. Army and our international partners receive these systems as quickly as possible."

The announcement comes eight months after the company broke ground on a $53 million expansion of its Radar Production Facility in Andover, Massachusetts. LTAMDS is a radar designed to defeat advanced threats, including hypersonic weapons.

Raytheon is under contract for multiple LTAMDS radars for the U.S. Army and Poland. The program also recently completed its ninth successful flight test, using the radar's multiple arrays to track and intercept a surrogate target.

The Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) —designed for intercepting all types of airborne threats, including tactical ballistic missiles —is a primary effector for the combat-proven Patriot air and missile defense system.

RTX businesses have operated in Rhode Island for more than 60 years, currently employing more than 850 people. Raytheon's Portsmouth campus plays a critical role supporting undersea technology, combat systems and radars.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX