RTX invests in Spokane to fuel manufacturing growth

Collins Aerospace to expand carbon brake production

SPOKANE, Wash., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business has initiated a $200 million investment to expand manufacturing at the carbon brake production site in Spokane, Washington, over a multi-year period.

Collins has plans to grow the site by more than 50 percent, adding 70,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space – including up to three new buildings and additional furnaces. This expansion will support increased production capacity to meet the growing demand for carbon brakes from commercial and military customers.

Collins Aerospace’s Spokane, Washington site manufactures carbon brakes for commercial and military customers. (PRNewsfoto/RTX)

"Collins Aerospace is a key contributor to the Pacific Northwest aerospace manufacturing industry and plays a significant role in Spokane's economy and technological innovation," said Matt Maurer, vice president and general manager for Landing Systems at Collins Aerospace. "This expansion will enhance both our manufacturing capacity and capabilities with the latest in process innovation and efficiencies while ensuring our workforce readiness to meet the growing global demand for our carbon brakes."

The site specializes in the production and manufacturing of braking systems with DURACARB® carbon disk technology, which provides a longer brake life and overall cost savings. Carbon brakes have superior durability and ability to withstand high temperatures.

"We are excited to see Collins select Washington state for this expansion of high-tech manufacturing," said Gov. Jay Inslee. "These new jobs will add to a growing aerospace sector in Spokane County, and the state has committed to partnering on further efforts that ensure the county can offer companies a world-class aerospace workforce and positive business environment."

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

