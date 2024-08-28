RTX President and CEO to present at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) President and CEO Chris Calio will speak at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

