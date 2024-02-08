RTX President and COO to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

RTX

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Calio will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
C: 202.384.2474

Investor Contact
C: 781.522.5123

SOURCE RTX

News Releases in Similar Topics

