RTX provides Blue Canyon Satellites for NASA Polar climate mission

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX's (NYSE: RTX) small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, Blue Canyon Technologies, has established communication with both CubeSats for the NASA PREFIRE (Polar Radiant Energy in the Far InfraRed Experiment) mission. The PREFIRE mission will measure the amount of heat Earth emits into space from the Arctic and Antarctica.

Blue Canyon Technologies has successfully made contact with NASA's twin PREFIRE CubeSats. Credit: NASA/JPL

Blue Canyon provided two heritage 6U CubeSats for the mission, which is managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for the agency's Science Mission Directorate. Analysis of PREFIRE's measurements will inform climate and ice models, helping to improve projections of how a warming world will affect sea ice loss, ice sheet melt and sea level rise.

"Improving climate models can provide more accurate projections on the impacts of storm severity and frequency, as well as coastal erosion and flooding," said Chris Winslett, general manager for Blue Canyon Technologies.

The PREFIRE project was jointly developed by NASA and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. JPL provided the thermal infrared spectrometer payload, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison will process the data collected by the instruments.

