RTX recognized for industry leading innovation in patented technology

Company sees top rankings from multiple organizations globally

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) received recognition from three separate organizations for innovation in patented technology. The Harrity Patent Analytics Patent 300® List, The European Patent Office (EPO) Patent Index, and The Clarivate™ Top 100 Global Innovators all issued their 2024 rankings naming RTX in the top 15 in each list.

"Innovation is the fuel that powers advanced technology development," said RTX Chief Technology Officer Juan de Bedout. "By continually conceiving patentable ideas – more than 60,000 today – our RTX researchers and engineers are developing breakthrough technologies that create new or improved products or services to solve our customer's hardest problems. It is a testament to the outstanding talent of the RTX team that we continue to garner this kind of recognition year over year."

The EPO Patent Index in an annual report detailing the top applicants for European patents as well as highlighting trends in technology development and fields of innovation. In 2023, RTX applied for 1,822 patents with the EPO and was ranked 7th overall across applicants. The EPO received a record 199,275 applications in 2023, with increased focus on clean energy and AI technology.

The Patent 300® List, compiled by Harrity Patent Analytics, highlights the top 300 companies, organizations, and universities in the patent field, based on the quantity of issued U.S. patents each year. The 2024 ranking placed RTX 13th overall and first among aerospace and defense companies awarded U.S. patents. In 2023, the U.S. Patent Office awarded RTX 2,144 patents for innovative technologies, products and services.

The Clarivate™ Top 100 Global Innovators list identifies organizations leading the world in research and innovation using a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. RTX ranked 10th on the 2024 list, the top ranking for an American company and the highest ranked in the aerospace and defense industry.

RTX's research and development initiatives are focused on making aviation safer and more efficient using advanced materials, artificial intelligence, electrification, next-generation sensing, advanced propulsion and integrated systems.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX