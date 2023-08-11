RTX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds RTX Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased RTX between February 8, 2021 and July 25, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, RTX Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Technologies Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the GTF engines had been affected from at least 2015-2020 by a quality control issue; (2) this quality control issue would require RTX to recall and reinspect many of its GTF airplanes, affecting customers and harming its business; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

